LFA 126 Results: Delano and Bonfim Earn Gold

On Friday, Mar. 11, the Legacy Fighting Aliance hosted LFA 126: Bilharinho vs. Delano, live from the Complexo Ribalta in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The event featured vacant featherweight and welterweight title fights.

The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Jose Delano def. Jonas Bilharinho by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 48-47) – for the vacant featherweight title

Gabriel Bonfim def. Eduardo Garvon by submission (D’arce choke). Round 1, 1:19 – for the vacant welterweight title

Ismael Bonfim def. Andrey Augusto by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Eduardo Neves vs. Andre Vieira by KO (punches). Round 1, 1:04

Tamires Vidal def. Queila Braga by submission (heel hook). Round 2, 3:36

Rodolfo Bellato def. Thiago Vieira by submission (triangle choke). Round 1, 4:58

Gabriel Braga def. Rogerio Furtado by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Lucas Fernando def. Rodrigo Lima by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-25, 30-27)

Vandirson Alves def. Gabriel Costa by majority decision (29-27, 28-28, 29-27)

Lincon Santos def. Marciano Ferreira by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 2:24

Hyago Silva def. Matusalem dos Santos by split decision (29-28, 27-30, 29-28)