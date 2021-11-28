Home
Teofimo Lopez (L) and George Kambosos Jr. (Matchroom Boxing)
Matchroom Boxing Results: Kambosos Jr. Upsets Lopez for Unified Lightweight Title

On Saturday, Nov. 27, Matchroom Boxing hosted Lopez vs. Kambosos Jr., live from the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The event featured a unified lightweight title bout between champion Teofimo Lopez and undefeated challenger George Kambosos Jr.

The main card aired live on DAZN starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS
George Kambosos Jr. def. Teofimo Lopez by split decision (115-111, 113-114, 115-112) – for the unified lightweight title
Kenichi Ogawa def. Azinga Fuzile by unanimous decision (115-110, 115-110, 114-111) – for the IBF super-featherweight title
Raymond Ford def. Felix Caraballo by TKO. Round 8, 2:10 – for the WBC continental featherweight title
Zhilei Zhang def. Craig Lewis by TKO. Round 2, 2:10
Ramla Ali def. Isela Vera by unanimous decision (40-36 x 3)
Christina Cruz def. Maryguenn Vellinga by unanimous decision (60-54, 60-54, 59-55)
Anthony Herrera def. Jonathan Tejeda by TKO. Round 2, 2:32
