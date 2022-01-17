Combat Press Boxing Rankings: January 2022

In the world of boxing, the rankings picture can get a little muddled. There are multiple titleholders and different organizational rankings. We’ve taken the approach of simply identifying who we think are the 10 best fighters in each weight class.

Note: the numbers in parentheses represent the fighter’s ranking from the previous month.

Heavyweight

Tyson Fury (1) Deontay Wilder (2) Oleksandr Usyk (3) Anthony Joshua (4) Andy Ruiz (5) Luis Ortiz (6) Dillian Whyte (7) Kubrat Pulev (8) Joe Joyce (9) Joseph Parker (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Cruiserweight (200 Pounds)

Mairis Briedis (1) Lawrence Okolie (2) Yunier Dorticos (3) Ilunga Makabu (4) Krzystztof Glowacki (5) Krzysztof Wlodarczyk (6) Kevin Lerena (7) Aleksei Papin (8) Noel Gevor (9) Mateusz Masternak (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Light Heavyweight (175 Pounds)

Artur Beterbiev (1) Dmitry Bivol (3) Joe Smith Jr. (4) Badou Jack (5) Gilberto Ramirez (7) Maxim Vlasov (8) Marcus Browne (9) Callum Smith (10) Joshua Buatsi (NR) Anthony Yarde (NR)

Dropped from the Rankings: Sergey Kovalev (2), Eleider Alvarez (6)

17 wins. 17 knockouts. Beterbiev just keeps knocking them down, and Marcus Browne was no exception, the latest of Beterbiev’s opponents to not hear the final bell. 2022 starts off with changes in the top ten, with Sergey Kovalev and Eleider Alvarez both being removed due to inactivity. Brits Joshua Buatsi and Anothony Yarde enter the rankings at numbers nine and ten, respectively.

Super Middleweight (168 Pounds)

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (1) David Benavidez (2) Caleb Plant (3) Daniel Jacobs (4) John Ryder (5) Rocky Fielding (6) Fedor Chudinov (7) Carlos Gongora (8) David Lemieux (9) Gabriel Rosado (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Middleweight (160 Pounds)

Gennady Golovkin (1) Jermall Charlo (2) Demetrius Andrade (3) Ryota Murata (5) Jaime Munguia (6) Chris Eubank Jr. (7) Michael Zefara (8) Liam Williams (9) Carlos Adames (NR) Sergiy Derevyanchenko (4)

Dropped from the Rankings: Erislandy Lara (10)

Carlos Adames picked up his biggest win as a professional to date, edging out Sergiy Derevyanchenko. Adames enters the rankings at nine, with Sergiy dropping all the way to ten. Erislandy Lara is subsequently removed

Jr. Middleweight (154 Pounds)

Jermell Charlo (1) Brian Castano (2) Erickson Lubin (3) Jeison Rosario (4) Julian Williams (5) Tony Harrison (6) Kell Brook (7) Michel Soro (8) Tim Tszyu (9) Sergio Garcia (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Welterweight (147 Pounds)

Errol Spence Jr. (1) Terence Crawford (2) Shawn Porter (3) Yordenis Ugas (4) Manny Pacquiao (5) Keith Thurman (6) Danny Garcia (7) Jaron Ennis (8) Vergil Ortiz Jr. (9) David Avanesyan (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Jr. Welterweight (140 Pounds)

Josh Taylor (1) Regis Prograis (2) Jose Carlos Ramirez (3) Gervonta Davis (4) Jose Zepeda (5) Viktor Postol (6) Mario Barrios (7) Jack Catterall (8) Arnold Barboza Jr. (19) Montana Love (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Lightweight (135 Pounds)

George Kambosos Jr. (1) Teofimo Lopez (2) Vasily Lomachenko (3) Ryan Garcia (4) Devin Haney (5) Gervonta Davis (NR) Richard Commey (5) Joseph Diaz Jr. (6) Emmanuel Tagoe (7) Javier Fortuna (9)

Dropped from the Rankings: Jorge Linares (10)

Another solid outing for Devin Haney, as he continues to rack up the wins and stay undefeated. He may not wow audiences, but winning on wide scores against legit fighters, like Joseph Diaz Jr., is impressive. And bouncing back from a disappointing performance against Teofimo Lopez, Vasily Lomachencko cruised to a decision victory over Richard Commey. Gervonta Davis returned to the lightweight division and successfully defended his WBA crown, winning via decision against late-notice replacement Issac Cruz. Davis enters the rankings at six, with Linares dropping out.

Jr. Lightweight (130 Pounds)

Oscar Valdez (1) Shakur Stevenson (2) Leo Santa Cruz (4) Miguel Berchelt (5) Shavkat Rakhimov (7) Jamel Herring (6) Chris Colbert (9) Kenichi Ogawa (NR) Tevin Farmer (8) Xavier Martinez (NR)

Dropped from the Rankings: Gervonta Davis (3), O’Shaquie Foster (10)

Gervonta Davis has been removed from the rankings due to inactivity in the weight class. O’Shaquie Foster has also been removed for inactivity. Kenichi Ogawa and Xavier Martinez enter 2022 as top-ten ranked fighters.

Featherweight (126 Pounds)

Gary Russell Jr. (1) Emanuel Navarette (2) Tugstsogt Nyambayar (3) Mauricio Lara (4) Josh Warrington (5) Kiko Martinez (6) Kid Galahad (7) Leigh Wood (8) Rey Vargas (9) Can Xu (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Jr. Featherweight (122 Pounds)

Stephen Fulton (1) Murodjon Akhmadaliev (2) Daniel Roman (3) Ronny Rios (4) Brandon Figueroa (5) Luis Nery (6) Ryosuke Iwasa (7) Carlos Castro (8) Angelo Leo (9) Azat Hovhannisyan (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Bantamweight (118 Pounds)

Naoya Inoue (1) Nonito Donaire (2) Emmanuel Rodriguez (3) Nordine Oubaali (4) Jason Maloney (5) John Riel Casimero (6) Guillermo Rigondeaux (7) Zolani Tete (8) Reymart Gaballo (9) Rau’shee Warren (10)

Naoya Inoue returned to defend his title and did what he usually does, maul his opponents. Aran Dipaen had no chance in this fight. Top Rank dropped the ball on the promotion of this fight, and it’s a travesty. I don’t care who the opposition was, where the fight was located, what time it was airing, they have to step up and do a better job promoting special talent like Inoue.

Jr. Bantamweight (115 Pounds)

Juan Francisco Estrada (1) Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (2) Roman Gonzalez (3) Kazuto Ioka (4) Jerwin Ancajas (6) Carlos Cuadras (7) Joshua Franco (8) Francisco Rodriguez Jr. (9) Andrew Maloney (10) Donnie Nietes (NR)

Dropped from the Rankings: Khalid Yafai (5)

Kazuto Ioka successfully defended his WBO title on New Years’ Eve to keep his number-four spot. Khalid Yafai has been removed due to inactivity, and Donnie Nietes enters at ten in the rankings..

Flyweight (112 Pounds)

Julio Cesar Martinez Aguilar (1) Artem Dalakian (2) Sunny Edwards (3) Junto Nakatani (4) Moruti Mthalane (5) McWilliams Arroyo (7) Giemel Magramo (9) Angel Acosta (10) Ricardo Sandoval (NR) Seigo Akui (NR)

Dropped from the Rankings: Cristofer Roslaes (6), Sho Kimura (8)

Sho Kimura and Cristofer Rosales have been removed due to inactivity, making way for both Ricardo Sandoval and Seigo Akui to enter the top ten.

Jr. Flyweight (108 Pounds)

Hiroto Kyoguchi (1) Masamichi Yabuki (2) Ken Shiro (3) Elwin Soto (4) Felix Alvarado (5) Edward Heno (6) Daniel Valladares (7) Tetsuya Hisada (8) Esteban Bermudez (9) Carlos Canizales (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Strawweight (105 Pounds)

Knockout CP Freshmart (1) Petchmanee Freshmart (2) Wanheng Menayothin (3) Byron Rojas (4) Jose Argumedo (5) Simphiwe Khonco (6) Nkosinathi Joyi (7) Joey Canoy (8) Melvin Jerusalem (9) Wilfredo Mendez (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Pound-for-Pound

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (1) Naoya Inoue (2) Oleksandr Usyk (3) Terence Crawford (4) Errol Spence (5) Gennady Golovkin (6) Josh Taylor (7) Juan Francisco Estrada (8) Tyson Fury (9) Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (10)

Naoya Inoue returned to action and won impressively against Aran Dipaen.