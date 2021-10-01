Cage Warriors 128: Hughes vs. Charrière Results

On Friday, Oct. 1, Cage Warriors will host the second of a three-event trilogy when Cage Warriors 128 takes place at York Hall in London, England. The event features an interim featherweight title fight between Morgan Charrière and Paul Hughes.

The prelims air on UFC Fight Pass starting at 3:15 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 4 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Morgan Charrière vs. Paul Hughes – for interim featherweight title

Jesse Urholin def. Ioannis Palaiologos by TKO (punches). Round 2, 3:36

Michele Martignoni vs. Adam Amarasinghe ended in no contest (eye poke)

Gerardo Fanny def. Liam Gittins by TKO (strikes). Round 2, 4:32

James Sheehan def. Omeil Brown by split decision (29-28, 29-27, 28-29)

Aidan James def. Philippe Rouch by TKO (elbows). Round 2, 1:06

Luke Riley def. Kamil Wincenciak by TKO (punches). Round 1, 3:39