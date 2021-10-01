Bellator 267: Lima vs. MVP 2 Results

On Friday, Oct. 1, Bellator MMA will host Bellator 267: Lima vs. MVP 2, live from the SSE Arena in London, England. The event features a welterweight rematch between Douglas Lima and Michael “Venom” Page.
Bellator 267 will showcase the prelims on YouTube, starting at 12:30 p.m. ET, which can be viewed by clicking on the picture above. The main card will kick off at 4 p.m. ET on Showtime. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Douglas Lima vs. Michael Page
Leah McCourt vs. Jessica Borga
Robert Whiteford vs. Andrew Fisher
Yves Landu vs. Tim Wilde
Luke Trainer vs. Yannick Bahati
Lewis Long vs. Michael Dubois
Kane Mousah vs. Davy Gallon
Petra Castkova vs. Elina Kallionidou
Charlie Leary vs. Benjamin Brander
Fabacary Diatta vs. Nathan Rose
Khurshed Kakhorov vs. Jair Junior
Jack Grant vs. Nathan Jones
