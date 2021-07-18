Home
Events
Events

LFA 112: Welterweight Grand Prix Results

On Sunday, July 18, Legacy Fighting Alliance resumes its first trip to Brazil, hosting LFA 112: Welterweight Grand Prix from Upper Arena in Rio de Janeiro.

The event features a four-man welterweight tournament featuring Diego Dias against Carlos Leal and Gabriel Bonfim facing Brenner Alberth.

The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass at 9 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

Advertisement
FULL RESULTS
TBD vs. TBD – welterweight tournament final
Carlos Augusto da Silva vs. Otto Rodrigues
Rafael Ramos vs. Filipe Esteves
Junior Luiz vs. Kaynan Kruschewsky
Diego Dias vs. Carlos Leal – welterweight tournament semifinal
Gabriel Bonfim vs. Brenner Alberth – welterweight tournament semifinal
Junior Marques vs. Quemuel Ottoni
Uyran Carlos vs. Wendell Giácomo
Gabriel Alves Braga vs. Jonathan Cordeiro
Brena Cardozo vs. Vânia Caceres
Advertisement