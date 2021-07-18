LFA 112: Welterweight Grand Prix Results

On Sunday, July 18, Legacy Fighting Alliance resumes its first trip to Brazil, hosting LFA 112: Welterweight Grand Prix from Upper Arena in Rio de Janeiro.
The event features a four-man welterweight tournament featuring Diego Dias against Carlos Leal and Gabriel Bonfim facing Brenner Alberth.
The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass at 9 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
Carlos Augusto da Silva vs. Otto Rodrigues
Rafael Ramos vs. Filipe Esteves
Junior Luiz vs. Kaynan Kruschewsky
Diego Dias vs. Carlos Leal – welterweight tournament semifinal
Gabriel Bonfim vs. Brenner Alberth – welterweight tournament semifinal
Junior Marques vs. Quemuel Ottoni
Uyran Carlos vs. Wendell Giácomo
Gabriel Alves Braga vs. Jonathan Cordeiro
Brena Cardozo vs. Vânia Caceres