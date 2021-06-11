Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast Ep. 39: Brian Rogers

The Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast is back with Episode 39, featuring Bellator and Strikeforce veteran Brian Rogers. In this episode, Rogers talks about life after fighting and what it means to modify one’s life after the cage is behind you. He talks about his business ventures, the importance of mental health awareness, and how to not be a stereotype and kick down doors for your life. Rogers discussed the importance of passion in your life and how your impact could change someone’s life forever

