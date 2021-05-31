Combat Press MMA Rankings: June 2021

Every month, Combat Press will provide MMA rankings for each weight class from heavyweight to strawweight, as well as the pound-for-pound rankings (including all genders).

Note: the numbers in parentheses represent the fighter’s ranking from the previous month.

Heavyweight

Francis Ngannou (1) Stipe Miocic (2) Derrick Lewis (3) Ciryl Gane (4) Curtis Blaydes (5) Alexander Volkov (6) Jairzinho Rozenstruik (7) Alistair Overeem (8) Junior dos Santos (9) Augusto Sakai (10)/Ryan Bader (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the past month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Light Heavyweight

Jon Jones (1) Jan Błachowicz (2) Jiří Procházka (8) Glover Teixeira (4) Vadim Nemkov (5) Corey Anderson (6) Aleksandar Rakić (7) Dominick Reyes (3) Thiago Santos (9) Anthony Smith (10)

The main event of UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs. Procházka featured a key bout in the light-heavyweight division, as Czech knockout artist Jiří Procházka demolished former title challenger Dominick Reyes with a spinning back elbow. The outcome results in Procházka and Reyes swapping the third and eighth spot in the rankings.

Middleweight

Israel Adesanya (1) Robert Whittaker (2) Paulo Costa (3) Yoel Romero (4) Marvin Vettori (5) Jared Cannonier (6) Darren Till (7) Jack Hermansson (8) Kelvin Gastelum (9) Derek Brunson (10)

The lone member of the top 10 to enter the cage in May was eighth-ranked Jack Hermansson, who took on Edmen Shahbazyan at UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Garbrandt. Hermansson used his superior grappling skills to win a decision and maintain his place in the rankings.

Welterweight

Kamaru Usman (1) Gilbert Burns (2) Colby Covington (3) Leon Edwards (4) Stephen Thompson (5) Michael Chiesa (6) Vicente Luque (7) Douglas Lima (8) Jorge Masvidal (9) Rory MacDonald (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the past month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Lightweight

Charles Oliveira (3) Dustin Poirier (1) Justin Gaethje (2) Patricio “Pitbull” Freire (4) Conor McGregor (5) Michael Chandler (6) Beneil Dariush (-) Dan Hooker (8) Rafael dos Anjos (9) Tony Ferguson (7)

Dropped from the rankings: Paul Felder (10)

UFC 262 was a pivotal event for the lightweight division. In the headliner, Brazil’s Charles Oliveira survived an early onslaught from former Bellator titleholder Michael Chandler. Oliveira stopped Chandler in round two and capture the lightweight title. He takes the No. 1 position with the victory. Also on the card, Beneil Dariush continued his ascent through the division by dominating Tony Ferguson for three rounds. Dariush captures the seventh spot with the victory, while Ferguson slides to 10th in defeat. Dariush’s entry into the top 10 pushes the retiring Paul Felder out of the rankings.

Featherweight

Alex Volkanovski (1) Max Holloway (2) Brian Ortega (3) Patricio “Pitbull” Freire (4) Zabit Magomedsharipov (5) Chan Sung Jung (6) Yair Rodriguez (7) Bibiano Fernandes (8) A.J. McKee (9) Edson Barboza (-)

Dropped from the rankings: Calvin Kattar (10)

Edson Barboza scored a big victory at UFC 262. The Brazilian stopped Shane Burgos in the third round to claim the 10th spot in the rankings. Barboza pushes Calvin Kattar outside the top 10.

Bantamweight

Petr Yan (1) Aljamain Sterling (2) Cory Sandhagen (3) Adriano Moraes (4) Demetrious Johnson (5) José Aldo (6) Frankie Edgar (7) Kyoji Horiguchi (8) Pedro Munhoz (9) Rob Font (-)

Dropped from the rankings: Cody Garbrandt (10)

The main event of UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Garbrandt shuffled the final spot in the bantamweight division’s rankings. New England’s Rob Font put on the most complete performance of his career against former champion Cody Garbrandt. Font’s dominant win moves him back into the rankings and pushes Garbrandt out.

Flyweight

Deiveson Figueiredo (1) Brandon Moreno (2) Askar Askarov (3) Joseph Benavidez (4) Alex Perez (5) Jussier “Formiga” da Silva (6) Alexandre Pantoja (7) Brandon Royval (8) Kai Kara-France (9) Joshua Pacio (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the past month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Strawweight

Jarred Brooks (1) Namiki Kawahara (2) Haruo Ochi (3) Gexi Sanlang (6) Ryosuke Noda (10) Toshiya Takashima (7) Yuta Miyazawa (8) Ryo Hatta (9) Tatsuki Ozaki (-) Billy Pasulatan (-)

Dropped from the rankings: Adam Antolin (4), Tatsuya So (5)

The return of Pancrase for its 321st event had a major impact on the bottom portion of the rankings, as did the inactivity of multiple fighters. Yuta Miyazawa took care of business against Ryo Hatta to earn a unanimous decision, while Ryosuke Noda played spoiler by submitting Toshiya Takashima in the second round. Noda is the biggest beneficiary, leapfrogging the other three men to climb all the way to fifth. Meanwhile, Takashima, Miyazawa and Hatta each gained a spot because of the removal of Adam Antolin and Tatsuya So, both of whom have been inactive for 18 months or more. Japan’s Tatsuki Ozaki and One Pride champion Billy Pasulatan enter the rankings for the first time.

Pound-For-Pound

Amanda Nunes (1) Jon Jones (2) Kamaru Usman (3) Valentina Shevchenko (4) Jan Błachowicz (5) Israel Adesanya (6) Patricio “Pitbull” Freire (7) Alexander Volkanovski (8) Francis Ngannou (9) Deiveson Figueiredo (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the past month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Editor’s Note: Fighters are eligible to be ranked if they have competed in the last 18 months. Any fighter that chooses to switch weight classes will be ranked in their previous weight class until they have competed twice in their new division. Fighters who announce their retirement will remain ranked for a period of six months following their final bout.