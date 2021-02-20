FEN 32: LOTOS Fight Night 4 Results

On Saturday, Feb. 20, Fight Exclusive Night will host FEN 32: LOTOS Fight Night 4 from Poland.
In the night’s main event, lightweight champion Mateusz Rębecki puts his belt on the line against Argentinian challenger Jose Barrios Vargas.
The event airs live on pay-per-view at 1 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
Wojciech Janusz vs. Marcin Łazarz
Szymon Bajor vs. Ednaldo Oliveira
Szymon Dusza vs. Roland Čambal
Piotr Walawski vs. Rafał Lewoń
Cezary Oleksiejczuk vs. Djamil Chan
Piotr Kuberski vs. Mateusz Strzelczyk
Mikołaj Lewandowski vs. Wojciech Kawa
Bartosz Szewczyk vs. Akhmed Salamov