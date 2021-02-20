FEN 32: LOTOS Fight Night 4 Results

On Saturday, Feb. 20, Fight Exclusive Night will host FEN 32: LOTOS Fight Night 4 from Poland.

In the night’s main event, lightweight champion Mateusz Rębecki puts his belt on the line against Argentinian challenger Jose Barrios Vargas.

The event airs live on pay-per-view at 1 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

