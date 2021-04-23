Combate Global: 2021 Lightweight Championship

On Friday, April 23, Combate Global will host its third event under its new name from Univision Studios in Miami.
The event will feature a one-night, four-man tournament to crown a new lightweight champion. Battling for the belt are Anthony Avila, Alex Sanchez, Tommy Aaron and Luis Gomez.
The main card airs live on Univision at 12:30 a.m. Check back following the event for the full results.
Andrea Soraluz vs. Anali Lopez Fernandez
Anthony Avila vs. Alex Sanchez – lightweight tournament semifinal
Tommy Aaron vs. Luis Gomez – lightweight tournament semifinal
Cristian Perez vs. Geraldo Almonte – lightweight tournament reserve bout
Chris Boasso vs. Miguel Lugo