UFC on ABC 1: Holloway vs. Kattar Weigh-in Results

On Saturday, Jan. 16, the UFC will host UFC on ABC 1: Holloway vs. Kattar from Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

In the night’s main event, former featherweight champion Max Holloway takes on surging contender Calvin Kattar. Holloway is looking to rebound after a pair of championship losses to Alexander Volkanovski. Meanwhile, Kattar is in search of the biggest win of his professional career.

The co-main event features veterans Carlos Condit and Matt Brown in a welterweight contest.

Advertisement



The event kicks off with a preliminary-card stream on ESPN+ at 12 p.m. ET. The main card marks the promotion’s debut on ABC, beginning at 3 p.m. ET.

The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Jan. 15.

ABC Main Card

ESPN+ Preliminary Card

Max Holloway (146) vs. Calvin Kattar (146)Carlos Condit (171) vs. Matt Brown (171)Santiago Ponzinibbio (171) vs. Li Jingliang (170)Joaquin Buckley (185) vs. Alessio Di Chirico (186)Punahele Soriano (186) vs. Duško Todorović (186)Phil Hawes (186) vs. Nassourdine Imavov (186)Yanan Wu (136) vs. Joselyne Edwards (135)Carlos Felipe (264) vs. Justin Tafa (265)David Zawada (170) vs. Ramazan Emeev (171)Sarah Moras (136) vs. Vanessa Melo (136)Jacob Kilburn (145) vs. Austin Lingo (145)