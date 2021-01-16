UFC on ABC 1 Results: Holloway Absolutely Batters Kattar, Condit Edges Brown

On Saturday, Jan. 16, the UFC hosted UFC on ABC 1: Holloway vs. Kattar from Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

In the night’s main event, former featherweight champion Max Holloway took on surging contender Calvin Kattar. Holloway looked to rebound after a pair of championship losses to Alexander Volkanovski. Meanwhile, Kattar was in search of the biggest win of his professional career.

The co-main event featured veterans Carlos Condit and Matt Brown in a welterweight contest.

The event kicked off with a preliminary-card stream on ESPN+ at 12 p.m. ET. The main card marked the promotion’s debut on ABC, beginning at 3 p.m. ET.