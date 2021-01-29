LFA 98: Fremd vs. Oliveira Results

On Friday, Jan. 29, Legacy Fighting Alliance will host LFA 98: Fremd vs. Oliveira from Hartman Arena in Park City, Kan.

In the night’s main event, middleweights collide as Bellator veteran Josh Fremd goes his fifth straight win against Brazilian Bruno Oliveira. Fremd is coming off back-to-back, first-round stoppages under the LFA banner. Oliveira, meanwhile, aims to get back in the win column after falling short against Carlos Ulberg on Dana White’s Contender Series.

The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass at 9 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

