UFC Fight Night: Royval vs. Taira Results

On Saturday, Oct. 12, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Royval vs. Taira, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. The event features a battle of to flyweight contenders.

The event airs live in its entirety on ESPN+ starting at 4 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Brandon Royval vs. Tatsuro Taira

Jun Yong Park def. Brad Tavares by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Chidi Njokuani def. Jared Gooden by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Grant Dawson def. Rafa García by TKO (ground strikes). Round 2, 1:42

Daniel Rodriguez def. Alex Morono by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Ramazan Temirov def. CJ Vergara by TKO (punches). Round 1, 2:50

Pat Sabatini def. Jonathan Pearce by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 4:06

Themba Gorimbo def. Niko Price by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Junior Tafa def. Sean Sharaf by TKO (punches). Round 2, 2:15

Julia Polastri def. Cory McKenna by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Cody Haddon def. Dan Argueta by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Clayton Carpenter def. Lucas Rocha by technical submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 2:12