On Thursday, Dec. 17, Cage Fighting Fury Championship will host the first of back-to-back events, as CFFC 90 takes place from the Lancaster County Convention Center in Lancaster, Pa.

In the night’s main event, the promotion will crown a new middleweight champion as Collin Huckbody takes on Anthony Adams for the vacant 185-pound strap.

The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass on 8 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

Advertisement