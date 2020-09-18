Search
On Saturday, Sept. 19, the UFC returns to the Apex in Las Vegas for its 36th event on ESPN+. The event once again features no fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the night’s main event, a pair of ranked welterweight collide as former interim champion Colby Covington takes on former titleholder Tyron Woodley. Covington enters the cage for the first time since a fifth-round knockout defeat to current champion Kamaru Usman in December. Woodley aims to rebound from a decision loss to No. 1 contender Gilbert Burns in his last outing in May.

The event kicks off with a preliminary-card stream on ESPN+ at 5 p.m. ET. The night’s main card follows at 8 p.m. ET, also on ESPN+.

The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Sept. 18.

ESPN+ Main Card
Colby Covington () vs. Tyron Woodley ()
Donald Cerrone () vs. Niko Price ()
Khamzat Chimaev () vs. Gerald Meerschaert ()
Johnny Walker () vs. Ryan Spann ()
Mackenzie Dern () vs. Randa Markos ()
Kevin Holland () vs. Darren Stewart ()
ESPN+ Preliminary Card
Mirsad Bektic () vs. Eduardo Garagorri ()
Mayra Bueno Silva () vs. Mara Romero Borella ()
Jordan Espinosa () vs. David Dvorak ()
Jessica-Rose Clark () vs. Sarah Alpar ()
Journey Newson () vs. Randy Costa ()
Andre Ewell () vs. Irwin Rivera ()
Darrick Minner () vs. T.J. Laramie ()
Tyson Nam () vs. Jerome Rivera ()

