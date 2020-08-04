Search
Home

On Tuesday, Aug. 4, UFC President Dana White hosted the first installment of season four of Dana White’s Contender Series. The promotion holds weekly events from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, with White awarding UFC contracts to the night’s most impressive performances.

The event airs live at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

FULL RESULTS
Ty Flores vs. Dustin Jacoby
Kenny Cross vs. Damonte Robinson
Uros Medic vs. Mikey Gonzalez
Luis Rodriguez vs. Jerome Rivera
Jordan Leavitt vs. Luke Flores

No More Stories

About The Author

Rob Tatum
Rob Tatum
Assistant Editor

Rob Tatum has been covering combat sports since 2009. He provides radio content for Between Rounds Radio and his past work has appeared on Bleacher Report, MMA DieHards, MMAinterviews and The MMA Corner. Prior to covering combat sports, Rob ran his own music website from 2002-2009. Beyond his writing, Rob has trained in both Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Muay Thai. He is a Colorado native that works as a mechanical engineer during the day. In his free time, Rob enjoys watching sports, playing music and working on cars.

Related Posts

Copyright © 2014 - 2020 Combat Press. All Rights Reserved.