On Saturday, June 6, the UFC will host UFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.
In the night’s main event, two-division champion Amanda Nunes puts her featherweight title on the line against surging challenger Felicia Spencer. Nunes enters the contest having won 10 straight, including seven straight title match-ups. The Brazilian was most recent in action against Germaine de Randamie in December, successfully defending her bantamweight crown. Spencer, meanwhile, is a former Invicta FC titleholder who joined the UFC with an unblemished record. She came up short against Cris “Cyborg” Justino, but rebounded with a dominant victory over Zarah Fairn dos Santos in February.
The event kicks off with three fights streaming live on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET. Four additional preliminary-card bouts follow at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, with the five-fight main card airing live on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET.
Raphael Assunção vs. Cody Garbrandt
Aljamain Sterling vs. Cory Sandhagen
Neil Magny vs. Anthony Rocco Martin
Eddie Wineland vs. Sean O’Malley
Alex Caceres vs. Chase Hooper
Gerald Meerschaert vs. Ian Heinisch
Cody Stamann vs. Brian Kelleher
Charles Byrd vs. Maki Pitolo
Jussier Formiga vs. Alex Perez
Alonzo Menifield vs. Devin Clark
Evan Dunham vs. Herbert Burns