The Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast returns with current UFC lightweight Matt “Steamrolla” Frevola, who takes on Frank Camacho this Saturday at UFC on ESPN 11 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nev. Frevola will be looking to make it three wins in a row.

In this episode, Frevola talks about splitting time between Gracie Tampa South in Florida and Serra-Longo Fight Team in New York, his training during the pandemic, what’s going to be waiting for him at the airport after he fights, and what a loss did for his career. Frevola also makes a bold prediction on how he will beat Camacho this Saturday.

