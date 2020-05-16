On Saturday, May 16, the UFC hosted the third of three events in a week from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla.

In the night’s main event, former title challenger Alistair Overeem took on Walt Harris in a heavyweight affair. Overeem aimed to rebound from a stunning, last-moment knockout defeat to Jairzinho Rozenstruik in December. The veteran Overeem dominated for the better part of five rounds, but was finished with four seconds remaining in the bout. Harris, meanwhile, had won three of this last four inside the Octagon, with all three wins coming via strikes. He dispatched of Alexei Oleinik in just 12 seconds last July.

The event kicked off with six fights airing live on ESPN at 6 p.m. ET. The five-fight main card followed at 9 p.m. ET, also on ESPN.