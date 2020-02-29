On Saturday, Feb. 29, the UFC will host its 27th card on ESPN+ from the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Va.

In the night’s main event, the promotion aims to crown a new flyweight champion as former title challenger Joseph Benavidez faces off with Brazilian Deiveson Figueiredo. Benavidez last fought the belt in 2013, falling to then-champion Demetrious Johnson for a second time. Since then he has gone on to win nine of his last 10, including a win over the division’s most recent titleholder, Henry Cejudo. Figueiredo has tasted defeat just once in his 18-fight career. He has won six of seven inside the Octagon since joining the promotion in 2017. However, the Brazilian missed weight for the contest and is not eligible to win the title.

The card kicks off with a preliminary card stream on ESPN+ at 5 p.m ET. The main card follows at 8 p.m. ET, also on ESPN+.

Above is video (courtesy of the UFC) of the event’s post-fight press conference, which kicks off approximately 30 minutes after the night’s main event.

ESPN+ Main Card

Joseph Benavidez vs. Deiveson Figueiredo – for flyweight title (Benavidez only)Felicia Spencer vs. Zarah FairnIon Cutelaba vs. Magomed AnkalaevMegan Anderson vs. Norma DumontGrant Dawson vs. Darrick Minner

ESPN+ Preliminary Card

Luis Pena vs. Steve GarciaGabriel Silva vs. Kyler PhillipsBrendan Allen vs. Tom BreeseMarcin Tybura vs. Serghei SpivacJordan Griffin vs. T.J. BrownAalon Cruz vs. Spike CarlyleSean Brady vs. Ismail Naurdiev