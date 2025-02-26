Combat Press Women’s MMA Rankings: February 2025

With the growing popularity of women’s MMA, it is important to recognize these women with a rankings system of their own. Between the UFC’s inclusion of weight classes from strawweight up to featherweight, PFL/Bellator’s increasing attention to the women’s side of the sport, and the all-female promotion Invicta FC, more and more women are being exposed to casual and hardcore fans alike.

Every month, Combat Press compiles the staff’s individual rankings from featherweight to atomweight to create the Combat Press Women’s MMA Rankings.

Featherweight(61.9-66.3 kilograms)

Cris “Cyborg” Justino (1) Larissa Pacheco (2) Cat Zingano (3) Olena Kolesnyk (4) Aspen Ladd (5) Julia Budd (6) Sara Collins (7) Leah McCourt (8) Sara McCann (9) Arlene Blencowe (10)

No top-10 fighters competed in the month of January. As of right now, no top-fighters are scheduled to fight in February.

Bantamweight (52.8-57.2 kilograms)

Julianna Pena (1) Raquel Pennington (2) Kayla Harrison (3) Holly Holm (4) Macy Chiasson (5) Mayra Bueno Silva (6) Ketlen Vieira (7) Norma Dumont (8) Irene Aldana (9) Ailin Perez (NR)

Dropped out of the rankings: Karol Rosa (10)

The month of January saw Ailin Perez take Karol Rosa’s No. 10 ranking by besting her in the Octagon. Looking into February, Macy Chiasson is set to fight Ketlen Vieira to get into the title picture, while Mayra Bueno Silva will drop to 125 pounds to fight Jasmine Jasudavicius.

Flyweight (52.8-57.2 kilograms)

Valentina Shevchenko (1) Alexa Grasso (2) Manon Fiorot (3) Erin Blanchfield (4) Maycee Barber (5) Rose Namajunas (6) Dakota Ditcheva (7) Taila Santos (8) Liz Carmouche (9) Natalia Silva (10)

No top-10 fighters competed in the month of January. As of right now, no top-fighters are scheduled to fight in February.

Strawweight (50.1-52.7 kilograms)

Weili Zhang (1) Tatiana Suarez (2) Xiaonan Yan (3) Virna Jandiroba (4) Amanda Lemos (5) Mackenzie Dern (6) Tabatha Ricci (7) Amanda Ribas (NR) Iasmin Lucindo (8) Marina Rodriguez (9)

Dropped out of the rankings: Tecia Pennington (NR)

The month of January saw Mackenzie Dern hold steady in her six spot, as she bested Amanda Ribas, who returned from flyweight. Looking into February, UFC Champion Weili Zhang defends her belt and #1 ranking against Tatiana Suarez.

Atomweight (Under 50.1 kilograms)

Seika Izawa (1) Jillian DeCoursey (2) Jessica Delboni (3) Elisandra Ferreira (4) Si Woo Park (5) Ashley Cummins (6) Ayaka Hamasaki (7) Rena Kubota (8) Kanna Asakura (9) Anastasia Nikolakakos (10)

No top-10 fighters competed in the month of January. As of right now, no top-fighters are scheduled to fight in February.