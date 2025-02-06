Allycia Hellen Rodrigues Defends Title Against Shir Cohen at ONE Fight Night 29

ONE Championship has announced a high-stakes Muay Thai showdown for ONE Fight Night 29, featuring reigning atomweight champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues defending her title against rising star Shir Cohen. The event is scheduled for Mar. 7, at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, as part of the promotion’s annual celebration of International Women’s Month.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues vs. Shir Cohen

Brazil’s Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, a 26-year-old champion, will aim for her third successful title defense. She has held the atomweight belt since dethroning Stamp Fairtex in 2020 and remains undefeated in her division within ONE Championship. A victory would extend her reign to an impressive 1,650 days, making her one of the longest-reigning champions in ONE’s female divisions.

Shir Cohen, a 24-year-old Israeli fighter, has quickly risen through the ranks since her debut in 2024. Known for her aggressive style, Cohen has secured three consecutive wins, including a debut TKO victory, establishing herself as a formidable contender. She has won the world games and earned three victories in ONE Championship.

This five-round bout will feature ONE’s signature Muay Thai rules with four-ounce gloves, promising an electrifying clash of styles. Rodrigues’ experience and dominance will be tested against Cohen’s youthful momentum and sharp striking skills. Fans can expect an exciting contest as Rodrigues seeks to solidify her legacy while Cohen looks to make history.