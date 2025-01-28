Muay Thai Star Johan Estupiñan Signs with Death Row Games

ONE Championship Muay Thai fighter Johan Estupinan has signed with Death Row Games in a groundbreaking partnership with Good Game Champ. Estupiñan becomes the first fighter to join the Death Row Records family in collaboration with Good Game Champ.

Johan Estupiñan

Good Game Champ, an arm of Death Row Games, announced the milestone on Instagram, sharing: “History in the making. Welcome Johan ‘Panda Kick’ Estupiñan to the Death Row family in association with Good Game Champ as our FIRST official fighter!” The company emphasized that this partnership aims to revolutionize the intersection of gaming and combat sports.

Johan Estupiñan’s rise has been impressive. Born in Santiago de Cali, Colombia, he overcame a difficult childhood marked by poverty and adversity. His early experiences shaped his explosive Muay Thai fighting style and fueled his determination. Known for his aggressive approach, Estupiñan has built a reputation for quick finishes, including a remarkable 27-second knockout in his debut fight at ONE Friday Fights 64.

Since his professional debut, Estupiñan has remained undefeated, with a record of 5-0 in ONE Championship as of January 2025. His latest victory over Johan “JoJo” Ghazali at ONE 170 in Bangkok further solidified his position as a top contender in the flyweight division.

In addition to his athletic accomplishments, Estupiñan is now poised to take on the world of gaming. The partnership with Death Row Games and Good Game Champ will allow him to bridge his fighting with interactive digital experiences.

Death Row Games, founded by Snoop Dogg and his son Cordell Broadus, has long focused on supporting marginalized creators and fostering cultural representation within the gaming industry. Good Game Champ, an extension of Death Row, specializes in creating culturally resonant experiences in Fortnite.

It’s not clear to what extent the sponsorship will extend.