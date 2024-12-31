Johan Ghazali to Face Johan Estupinan at ONE 170 on Jan. 24

Johan Ghazali got to revel in victory and taste bittersweet defeat in 2024. However, the 18-year-old star is nothing but smiles heading into the new year, where he will face Johan Estupinan at ONE 170 on Friday, Jan. 24.

“I think 2024 was a very successful year. It was pretty slow, but it was a pretty successful year for me,” Ghazali remarked to ONE Championship.

“I had my first loss in ONE Championship this year, and I learned a lot from it, but I’m ready to bounce back and do my best.”

2024 began with a three-round war for Ghazali at ONE 167 against Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat.

Although he did not get his hand raised, “Jojo” was able to look back on the performance against the veteran and see the silver linings. The loss was just part of the journey and is allowing him to grow as a martial artist.

“I learned that life goes on no matter what, and no matter how much hardship life throws at you, you have to keep going, keep your head up, and just stay focused,” the flyweight said.

Ghazali rebounded from the loss by returning at ONE 168 against Josue Cruz. The emphatic victory put the Malaysian-American in the win column once again.

With momentum on his side, the 18-year-old hopes to jump into the upper echelon of the flyweight division in 2025.

“My biggest goal next year is to be at least top-five ranked in the flyweight division and spread my influence throughout Malaysia,” the teen sensation offered.

“Show people my skills and show people that Muay Thai fighters deserve to be alongside other stars from different sports, like football and other bigger sports.”

Although Ghazali already has a fight on the books, he is looking to be more active in the new year. He has already circled ONE 171 and ONE 172 on his calendar.

But if he gets his way, ONE will also return to Malaysia, where he can be the star of the show.

“I would love to fight in Qatar. I would love to fight in Japan. But my biggest goal is to bring ONE Championship back to Kuala Lumpur, so hopefully ONE Championship will organize another event at Axiata Arena again, and I can headline that card. That would be a dream come true,” Ghazali said.