Contender Series Season 6, Ep. 7 Results: Four Earn Contracts

On Tuesday, Sep. 6, the UFC hosted Contender Series Season 6, Ep. 7, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event featured MMA prospects fighting for UFC contracts.

The event aired live on ESPN+ starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Vitor Petrino def. Rodolfo Bellato by KO (punch). Round 2, 3:36

Gabriel Bonfim def. Trey Waters by submission (Von Flue choke). Round 1, 4:13

Karl Williams def. Jimmy Lawson by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Ismael Bonfim def. Nariman Abbasov by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Tereza Bleda def. Nayara Maia by unanimous decision (30-26 x 3)