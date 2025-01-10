Four Reasons to Watch ONE Fight Night 27

ONE Championship kicks off 2025 with a strong card live from Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, Jan. 10.

A high-pressure encounter between ONE Featherweight MMA Champion Tang Kai and unbeaten Akbar Abdullaev headlines ONE Fight Night 27. However, the lineup features plenty more martial arts action.

Here are four massive reasons to lock into ONE Fight Night 27 on Prime Video this weekend.

Lineker’s Muay Thai Pursuit

John Lineker is always fun to watch.

John Lineker in Muay Thai is mandatory viewing.

The Brazilian returns in a catchweight affair against Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai that could catapult him into the bantamweight title picture. After back-to-back knockouts, Lineker is proving his skills translate into the “art of eight limbs.”

Kulabdam is coming off a win over Suablack Tor Pran49, and a follow-up over Lineker would also put him back into the hunt.

Can the Thai star defend Muay Thai in Bangkok, or will Lineker’s heavy-handed boxing score another highlight-reel finish?

Atomweights Take Over

There are two key atomweight MMA matchups on the docket for ONE Fight Night 27. In one, a contender tries to make a claim for a future title shot, and the other will crown an interim queen while Stamp Fairtex is on the mend.

#3-ranked contender Chihiro Sawada will try to withstand the power of Meng Bo when they collide early in the night. It should be a classic grappler vs. striker matchup, but whoever wins will emerge as a significant title threat for the remainder of 2025.

Later in the night, Denice Zamboanga and Alyona Rassohyna compete for the ONE Interim Atomweight MMA Title. The win sets up a unification bout with Stamp but is, more importantly, a crowning moment for either woman who has chased ultimate glory.

With so much action going on, the atomweights should be highlighted and not forgotten.

North American Muay Thai Showcase

Luke Lessei and Cody Jerome will get the chance to show the might of North American Muay Thai inside Lumpinee Stadium.

Lessei has already quickly become a fan favorite with his wild brawls and incredible skill. After a setback loss against Bampara Kouyate, Lessei is ready to give his Candian counterpart a rude welcome to the global stage.

Jerome makes his ONE debut after winning the Road to ONE: Canada tournament. He has a credible offensive attack, but must prove it is worthy against the upper echelon of Muay Thai. There is no pressure on his shoulders in his debut, but the platform gives him a huge chance to make a statement.

If nothing else, the leather-slinging duel is worth a watch.

Langaker-Leon Rematch On A Bigger Stage

Tommy Langaker and Dante Leon have already faced one another, but that was in 2018 at the IBJJF Pan-American Championships. In a 180-pound catchweight contest, Leon hopes to even the score.

Leon made a splash in his ONE debut at ONE Fight Night 26 against Bruno Pucci. However, Langaker poses a steeper test to the Canadian talent.

For Langaker, securing a win over Leon will only help put him back in the win column and kickstart his momentum in the new year.

There are equal motivations for both men, and their unique submission styles will collide in a fun match in Bangkok. Fans of elite-level grappling will not want to miss this showdown.

ONE Fight Night 27 airs live and free on Friday, Jan. 10, on Prime Video to all Amazon Prime subscribers in the U.S. and Canada at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.