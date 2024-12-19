Jamal Ben Saddik vs. Uku Jürjendal Confirmed for GLORY 98 in Rotterdam

GLORY Kickboxing has announced a heavyweight showdown between Jamal Ben Saddik and Uku Jürjendal at GLORY 98, set for Feb. 22, at the RTM Stage in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Jamal Ben Saddik vs. Uku Jürjendal

The event marks the highly anticipated return of “The Goliath,” Jamal Ben Saddik (36-9, 29 KO), a towering Belgian-Moroccan fan favorite. Ben Saddik, standing 2.05m tall and weighing 117.5kg, is a two-time GLORY Heavyweight Championship contender and the 2018 GLORY Heavyweight Grand Prix winner. Despite facing doping controversies, crime issues, and a private battle with cancer, he remains one of the most imposing figures in the sport.

His opponent, Uku Jürjendal (20-9, 16 KO), is an Estonian powerhouse known for his devastating punching ability. At 1.93m and 113.9kg, Jürjendal made headlines in 2023 with a stunning TKO victory over kickboxing legend Badr Hari at GLORY 89. Currently ranked 8th in GLORY’s heavyweight division, Jürjendal aims to build on his momentum against one of the division’s most feared competitors.

GLORY 98 will be the first event of the organization’s 2025 calendar at the RTM Stage. More bouts for GLORY 98 are set to be announced in the coming days, but the Ben Saddik vs. Jürjendal clash is already shaping up to be a must-watch event for kickboxing fans worldwide.