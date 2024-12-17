Carlos Kikuta Steps Down as K-1 Leader; Miyata Mitsuru Appointed Successor

Recently, a press conference was held in Tokyo following the K-1 World GP 2024 event. It was announced that Carlos Kikuta would step down as the producer of K-1, with Miyata Mitsuru, the current Krush producer, appointed as his successor. Miyata will now oversee both K-1 and Krush.

Carlos Kikuta Leaves K-1

Carlos Kikuta became the K-1 producer, essentially the overall leader, in July 2023 and implemented several significant changes. Such as partnering with Kazushi Sakuraba’s QUINTET, separating heavyweight and lighter divisions, and attempting to open K-1 to international markets. During the press conference, he shared that Japan’s combat sports industry has substantial untapped potential and could develop into a major market like the UFC.

Kikuta expressed gratitude to the staff, athletes, and fans for their support. He plans to spend more time with his family and pursue other projects, including helping with overseas business and licensing opportunities.

Miyata, reflecting on Kikuta’s achievements, emphasized the continuation of the “K-1 ReBIRTH” vision and the expansion of K-1’s global presence. He acknowledged Kikuta’s contributions in revitalizing K-1, particularly through overseas events, and expressed a desire to maintain the momentum while building on Kikuta’s work.