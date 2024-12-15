Miyuu Sugawara Retires from Kickboxing, Sets Sights on Boxing Career

Miyuu Sugawara, the second-ever K-1 Women’s Atomweight Champion, announced her retirement from K-1 and her plans to pursue a boxing career. The announcement came during a press conference following the K-1 WORLD GP 2024 in Tokyo Final.

Miyuu Sugawara Retires from Kickboxing

Sugawara reflected on her K-1 career, calling it a transformative experience. Her final K-1 bout took place in March 2024, where she narrowly lost to RISE Queen Atomweight Champion Koyuki Miyazaki in an intense showdown. Sugawara had already decided to relinquish her title in April but took time to ensure her decision was final.

Addressing her future, Sugawara revealed she aims to compete in amateur boxing, with the ultimate goal of participating in the Olympics. She emphasized her growing passion for boxing, which developed during her K-1 training, and shared dreams of representing Japan in international tournaments.

Miyuu Sugawara also dismissed rumors of pursuing MMA, despite being married to an MMA fighter, stating she has no interest in transitioning to the sport.

In an emotional message, Sugawara thanked her fans, coaches, and K-1 for shaping her career. She thanked K-1 producer Mitsuru Miyata for discovering her talent and the entire organization for their support. Sugawara vowed to carry the K-1 champion title with pride as she transitions to boxing.

Her boxing journey begins in 2025, with plans to compete in Japan’s National Sports Festival and the All-Japan Championships.