Oumar “Reug Reug” Kane Honored with Parade in Senegal

Fans lined the streets of Dakar, Senegal, to welcome home newly minted ONE Heavyweight MMA Champion “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane.

The Senegalese wrestling sensation accomplished his dreams when he took the title from against Anatoly Malykhin via split decision after a 25-minute war of attrition at ONE 169 on Nov. 8.

The razor-thin heavyweight tilt saw Kane implement his ground game to full effect in the opening round and hold his own in the clinch across the following four rounds.

Advertisement



Heavy leather was exchanged from both men at range too, with “Reug Reug” catching his Russian foe with powerful shots on multiple occasions.

When the result was read out following the final bell, Senegal rejoiced as Kane became its first-ever MMA World Champion.

He promptly returned home from Thailand and was given a hero’s welcome when he landed at Blaise Diagne International Airport, being greeted by supporters, the press, Senegal’s Ministry of Sports representative Mr. Cheikh Fall, and even a band.

“Reug Reug” as his team then took a caravan to Thiaroye Sur-Mer, where fans lined the streets and followed his route.

The impact of his title win was evident as tens of thousands celebrated, and he was memorialized in art form by artist HKA, who painted a mural of the champion in Dakar that the 32-year-old powerhouse stood beside while holding the 26 pounds of gold.

The parade and adulation of the crowd exemplified Kane’s influence in Senegal, as a true superstar and, more importantly, a role model.

Although the work is just now beginning for him, with obligatory title defenses against hungry challengers in his future, the love he has received from his compatriots has shown how significant his win is to the African nation.

“Reug Reug” is a champion, with or without the belt. But, for now, he holds the ONE Heavyweight MMA Title proudly and stands atop his sport.