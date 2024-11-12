Buakaw vs. Han Wenbao Set for Kickboxing Battle at Rajadamnern Stadium

A highly anticipated kickboxing match has been announced for Dec. 21, featuring the legendary Buakaw Banchamek against Han Wenbao in the main event of an RWS show at Rajadamnern Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Buakaw in RWS Muay Thai

Buakaw is considered one of the all-time greats in kickboxing history. He has had a long and illustrious career spanning over two decades. Known for his strong-kick fighting style, Buakaw has competed in various disciplines, including Muay Thai, kickboxing, and even bare-knuckle fighting. His return to RWS is sure to draw considerable attention given his legendary status in the sport.

Han Wenbao is a talented Chinese kickboxer who has made a name for himself in the world of combat sports. He has competed in high-profile events such as the K-1 welterweight tournament in 2017 and actively in WLF. More recently, Han showcased his skills by winning the 2023 WLF World -67 kg Tournament, defeating Zhou Jiaqiang in the finals with a second-round technical knockout.

The co-main event of the evening will feature a highly anticipated matchup between two top-ranked Muay Thai fighters: Khunsueklek Boomdeksian and Wanchainoi Sitsarawatseur. Khunsueklek is the reigning Rajadamnern Stadium Bantamweight Champion and has been on an impressive winning streak. Wanchainoi is a formidable opponent with significant achievements in the sport.

This event, hosted by RWS Muay Thai, will take place at the iconic Rajadamnern Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Rajadamnern Stadium is one of the most prestigious venues for Muay Thai, with a rich history dating back to 1945.

The combination of Buakaw’s return, the high-profile co-main event featuring top-ranked fighters, and the historic venue promises to make this an unmissable event for Muay Thai and kickboxing fans.