Rajadamnern World Series ‘Mar. 15’ Results: Dam Paranchai Unifies Title with Brutal Knockout

On Saturday, Mar. 15, the Rajadamnern World Series hosted RWS Muay Thai. This was broadcast live from Rajadamnern Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. See below for results.
FULL RESULTS
James Kelly F.A. Group def. Navid Ali by KO. Round 1, 2:55
Iori Exindecon Gym def. Yimsiam Tor. Thepsunguan by KO-Round 2-2:48
Superman Banchamek def. Zhang Yuhao by unanimous decision (30-27)
Petchsamart Petchkiatpetch def. Ramtin Manafi Singburi Fight Club by unanimous decision (29-28)
Ruach Gordon Silapa Thai Gym def. Samingdam Chor. Ajalaboon by KO. Round 2, 0:22
Dam Paranchai def. Petchputhai Sor. Thanabaworn by KO (elbows). Round 3, 1:15
Detchrit Sitsongpeenong def. Ehsan Khorshidvand by unanimous decision (29-28)