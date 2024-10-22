Two More Bouts Added to ONE 169, Including Kade Ruotolo and Sam-A

ONE Championship has added two more scintillating bouts to the stacked lineup at ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug on Friday, Nov. 8.

While the top of the card is filled with gold, the action leading up to it will be just as compelling.

Now joining the card will be a strawweight kickboxing encounter between former two-sport champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao and Chinese striking star “Fighting Rooster” Zhang Peimian.

Sam-A returned after more than a year away from the global stage at ONE Friday Fights 81 this past September. That evening, the 41-year-old showed he was still at the top of his game when he scored a first-round KO win over Akram Hamidi.

He will need to be in peak form to get past “Fighting Rooster,” though. The strawweight star has struggled to find consistency in ONE lately, exchanging wins and losses in his last five outings. But he always delivers nonstop action.

Whoever can come out on top will surely re-enter the title chase in their stacked division, which makes this one a high-stakes matchup with a lot on the line.

The other new addition to ONE 169 is ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling Champion Kade Ruotolo’s second professional MMA contest against Pakistani powerhouse Ahmed Mujtaba in a lightweight affair.

Ruotolo shined when he debuted in the all-encompassing sport against Blake Cooper at ONE 167 in June. He remained dominant and controlled the Hawaiian before sinking in a rear-naked choke and grabbing the submission win.

Mujtaba will be an interesting challenge for the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu expert. He has shown power on his feet and a credible ground game, and he even scored a submission win over grappler Abraao Amorim in 2022.

ONE 169 continues to add top-flight matches to the already can’t-miss lineup.

ONE 169 airs live on Prime Video for free on Friday, Nov. 8, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT to all Amazon Prime members based in the U.S. and Canada.