ONE Friday Fights 84 Results: Muangthai Knocks Out Kongsuk in Round 3

On Friday, Oct. 25, ONE Championship hosted ONE Friday Fights 84, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featured Muay Thai, submission grappling, and MMA action.

The event aired live on YouTube starting at 8:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Muangthai PK Saenchai def. Kongsuk Fairtex by KO (punch). Round 3, 0:14

Palangboon Wor Santai def. Xavier Gonzalez by split decision

Petsaenkom Sor Sommai def. Sunday Boomdeksean by majority decision

Banluelok Sitwatcharachai def. Tubtimthong Sor Jor Lekmuangnon by KO (punches). Round 3, 0:45

Singdam Kafefocus def. Andrii Mezentsev by unanimous decision

Kochasit Tasaeyasat def. Detpichai NaweeAndaman by KO (punches). Round 1, 1:41

Parham Gheirati def. George Mouzakitis by KO (punches). Round 3, 2:31

Omar Kinteh def. Eh Mwi by unanimous decision

Sonrak Fairtex def. Yuki Kasahara by unanimous decision

Yangdam Jitmuangnon def. Kongpoxay LaoLaneXang by unanimous decision

Marwin Quirante def. Phan Thanh Tung by TKO (retirement). Round 1, 5:00

Yuan Yi def. Tomoshige Sera by split decision