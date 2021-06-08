DFS 11 Results: Stoica with the Knockout

Andrei Stoica won the DFS 11 main event in Bucharest, Romania, by knocking out Pavel Voronin in the first round. However, the biggest triumph of the evening was the event itself. The show was broadcast by PRO TV, one of the most important TV channels in the country, and garnered a share of 20 percent on Saturday evening in primetime, making it the most watched program in all of Romania.

Stoica and Voronin met in a rematch of a bout from DFS 9 that Stoica won with a controversial split decision. On Saturday, “Mister KO” confirmed the reason for his nickname by countering the impetuous assault of his opponent with a precise knee to the stomach that sent the Moldovan to the mat. Voronin stubbornly tried to get up, but the home athlete’s blow literally left him breathless.

In the co-main event, Romanian middlweight Florin “Rambo” Lambagiu won by unanimous decision over Greece’s Petros Vardakas. The Hellenic athlete was knocked down in the first round. In the second and third rounds, he was given warnings for clinching for too long (the DFS rules are like those of K1). Lambagiu was clearly superior.

Advertisement



Heavyweight Ionut Iancu took an extra-round victory over Konstantin Gluhov.

The other young Romanian heavyweight in action, Stefan Latescu, already known as an amateur boxer and as a junior kickboxer, outshined former WAKO Pro and KOK world champion Dzevad “BH Machine” Poturak to take a unanimous decision. “Golden Boy” also came very close to finishing the match in the third round with a series of hooks and a knee to the head, but the Bosnian was able to survive until the bell.

Andrei Ostrovanu, the reigning champion in the -75 kg division of Romania’s Colosseum promotion, made his debut in DFS by defeating a helpless Cezar Buzdugan via technical knockout.