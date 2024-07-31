Gustavo Balart: ‘The More Success I Have, the More Money I Can Earn’

Gustavo Balart is not just fighting for a belt when he meets Jarred Brooks for the ONE interim strawweight MMA championship at ONE Fight Night 24 on Friday, Aug. 2.

The Cuban wrestling star is also fighting for those he loves. To pursue his martial arts dream, “El Gladiador” left Cuba for the United States eight years ago, with his family remaining behind. It was not a decision taken lightly.

“Since I was a child, I always dreamed of being an MMA fighter and going to the United States to fight, just like I used to watch on TV. When I came back from the Olympics [in 2012], I knew it was my moment, and I decided to dedicate 100 percent of my time to mixed martial arts,” Balart remarked to ONE.

Advertisement



“I came to the U.S. looking for more opportunities for myself and my family because in Cuba, the economic situation is very difficult, and I knew that my dream of becoming an MMA fighter would have never worked there.”

Balart has had the mentorship and companionship of his father while in America, but his wife and daughters are still in Cuba. Each match in ONE Championship comes with more importance, as he aims to accrue enough money to move his family from his homeland and finally reunite them under one roof.

“My dad came to the U.S. with me. My wife, my mom, and my three daughters are still in Cuba. My grandma and the rest of my family are there too. I wish my family could be here with me. That is my dream. Having them here with me would make me fully happy,” Balart said.

“The more success I have, the more money I can earn to bring my family here to give them the life they deserve. I want my daughters to receive a proper education and my dad and my mom to have a comfortable life here in the U.S.”

Thoughts of the day they can come back together for good is a driving motivation for Balart ahead of his upcoming tie.

It is why he goes all-out in the gym and in competition.

“I have been here in the U.S. without my family for eight years. I came here in 2016. It has been a huge sacrifice for me. I have my family in my mind every second of the day,” the third-ranked strawweight contender said.

“Thinking of my daughters is what gives me strength to go on. They are the reason why I get up and fight even if I feel that I can no longer do it. I think having my family here with me would be the best thing I could achieve.”

“They depend on what I do at that moment. They depend on my effort. During the fight when I am tired, during the difficult moments, I think of them. I think of how important it is that I win the fight for them.”

Balart may have a physical distance between him and his family, but he is in constant communication with them. He is far from absent when it comes to his responsibilities as a father and makes sure to remind his daughters that he’s there for them.

Focus on achieving a goal is something “El Gladiador” wants to instill in his children – even when he’s away from them.

“I talk to my daughters every single day. I like to say good night to them and ask about their days at school. I am not there physically, but I make sure they know I am there for them. I like to check on their behavior, how school is going, and how they feel,” Balart said.

“When they are here with me, I will make sure they get a great education. I will try to get all that time I was not there with them back. I will show them how much I love them and teach them what I learned from my parents.”

ONE Fight Night 24 airs live and free on Prime Video at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Friday, Aug. 2.