ONE 168’s Johan Ghazali: ‘Great to Have a Bit of Drama’

Johan Ghazali suffered the first defeat of his ONE Championship tenure at the hands of Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat at ONE 167 this past June, but he’s ready to get right back on the horse at ONE 168: Denver.

The Friday, Sept. 6, event will see the American-Malaysian striker taking on Josue Cruz in a flyweight Muay Thai contest inside Denver’s Ball Arena, and he is determined to give the crowd what they’ve come to see after his disappointing result last time out.

“There was plenty to learn from that last fight, and that defeat against Nguyen is only making me more pumped up to perform better,” Ghazali detailed to ONE.

Advertisement



“[It hasn’t dented my confidence] at all. It’s still there, and I’ve just got to show it in Colorado. The loss does give people that sense that I’m not there at the top of my game, but I’m ready to show them what I’m made of.”

“Fans can expect the very same version of Johan Ghazali, the one before my loss. That version had never left. I only hunt for one thing – a knockout.”

“Jojo” may reside in Malaysia, but he has family roots in the States.

As such, ONE 168 will allow his extended family to see him in action up close for the first time, which will be a special moment for the young star.

“Man, to be honest, I was lost for words [when I was asked to fight at ONE 168: Denver]. It’s a moment that I’ve wanted ever since I saw the card. Plus, my family – my grandparents, my cousins, my aunts – are all just in New Mexico,” Ghazali said.

“This is the chance for them to finally watch me fight live. I cannot wait to put on a show for them and for everyone else watching from around the world.”

Ghazali has put the result of his last ONE Championship outing behind him. The flyweight phenom is now looking forward, and he’s feeling confident after studying the tape of his upcoming opponent.

While some may see it as being brash, he defines it as feeling secure in the belief that his nonstop aggression can break Cruz’s will.

“Not trying to sound too confident or anything like that, but I believe my striking is way better than what Cruz brings to the table. I don’t think he’ll be able to handle my strikes when we fight,” Ghazali said.

“I think it’s going to be me putting the pressure on him, trying to score, trying to find that knockout, to be honest. That’s all I can think about now.”

A thrilling knockout is never too far from any striker’s mind. But “Jojo” plans to be more measured than before in his return to the Circle.

He’ll come forward cautiously and then seize the opportunity to put the match away in emphatic fashion.

“Ideally, I’d like a quick finish, but I’m not underestimating Cruz. I know he’ll be eager to fight. However, realistically, I think it’ll be hard for him. So, maybe a knockout in the second or third round. A late one would be nice, and it’ll be great to have a bit of drama,” Ghazali remarked.

“I want to do the work with my hands, pressure him, break his defense, and have fun. But who knows, there could be a head kick or something that fans have never seen before.”

ONE 168: Denver airs live on Friday, Sep. 6, from the Ball Arena. The event airs on Prime Video at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.