ONE 169 Fight Card: Three Title Fights Cap the Show

ONE Championship revealed the full lineup for ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug this week, and the event has the potential to be the year’s best event when it goes down live on Prime Video on Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

ONE 169 will be headlined by three championship contests across kickboxing, MMA, and Muay Thai.

First up, Jackie Buntan and Anissa Meksen will sling leather back and forth to determine who takes the inaugural ONE Women’s Strawweight Kickboxing Championship. Buntan’s athleticism and power will be up against face one of kickboxing’s all-time great talents in Meksen when they clash, and the result should be enthralling.

The “art of eight limbs” will take center stage next, as Rodtang Jitmuangnon defends the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai Title against Jacob Smith. “The Iron Man” has defeated Smith allready in ONE, but that was in a three-round affair. The Brit now has a chance to out-tough the Thai striker in hostile territory, and a win for him could shock the world.

In the main event, three-division king Anatoly Malykhin defends the ONE Heavyweight MMA Championship against “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane. The colossal showdown will be another display of true heavyweight power, and those familiar with the two competitors will know not to blink when they collide.

A fourth title match was booked for OE 169, but it has been now been rescheduled and elevated to a main event slot.

Christian Lee was set to return to the global stage to defend the ONE Lightweight MMA Championship against Alibeg Rasulov on Nov. 8, but that battle will now headline ONE Fight Night 26 on Friday, December 6.

The remainder of ONE 169’s lineup is just as thrilling as the title matches at the top of the card.

Eight additional matchups will take place, and stars like Kade Ruotolo, Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida, Amir Aliakbari, and Adriano Moraes will feature across them.

The stacked event is coming to screens around the world on Friday, Nov. 8.

Check out the full card below.

ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug Full Card

ONE Heavyweight MMA Championship: Anatoly Malykhin vs. Oumar Kane

ONE Flyweight Muay Thai Championship: Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Jacob Smith

ONE Women’s Strawweight Kickboxing Championship: Jackie Buntan vs. Anissa Meksen

Adriano Moraes vs. Danny Kingad

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai vs. Tagir Khalilov

Kade Ruotolo vs. Ahmed Mujtaba

Sam-A Gaiyanghadao vs. Zhang Peimian

Marcus Almeida vs. Amir Aliakbari

Eddie Abasolo vs. Mohamed Younes Rabah

Ayaka Miura vs. Macarena Aragon

Aliff Sor Dechapan vs. Walter Goncalves