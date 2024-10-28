Danny Kingad Looking for Redemption When He Rematches Adriano Moraes

Danny Kingad will finally get his shot at redemption against Adriano Moraes when they collide at ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug on Friday, Nov. 8.

The #3-ranked flyweight MMA contender knows their rematch has heightened importance in the wake of Demetrious Johnson’s retirement and relinquishment of the divisional crown, so he’s ready to show what he’s got.

“It’s an exciting time in the flyweight division. It’s wide open. I feel blessed that I’m still close to getting there, and it gives me the motivation to beat Adriano and maybe get the chance to compete for the vacant World Title,” Kingad mentioned to ONE.

“I think this fight is the way to get that World Title shot after seven long years. I’m motivated. The World Title is there for the taking, and I’m eyeing it.”

“Each time I have come close to the top before, I ended up losing. There’s no frustration, but I’m being more diligent now.”

Kingad got his first and only shot at the ONE Flyweight MMA World Title during Moraes’ second reign as the divisonal king.

The two met in 2017, and the Team Lakay superstar still remembers how it felt taking on the matchup at the eleventh hour.

“The first time we faced each other, I stepped up to take him on. It was three weeks before the fight they called and gave me the opportunity to change opponents and get the World Title shot, so I took it. Back then, I was still studying. It’s totally a different case now. Right now, I’m truly focused. I’m ready for him,” Kingad stated.

“I’m highly motivated for this fight. I’ve learned and experienced a lot through the years. I know what I’m doing now. This time, I know that I can beat him, unlike before, where I got shocked because it was just my third fight in ONE, and I already got a World Championship bout against him.”

A point of emphasis for the 29-year-old is to finish the fight. That edict is not driven by a dislike of “Mikinho,” but rather an enthusiasm to finish his foes more often when he competes.

It has been eight years since Kingad earned a victory before the final bell in ONE, and he’s put in some significant work to break that run at ONE 169.

“It’s in my mind now to start finishing fights. In each fight that I don’t finish my opponent, it bothers me, and all I can do is to ask my coaches, go back to the drawing board, and continue to learn,” the 29-year-old commented.

“Right now, I’m working with boxing coach, Don Colas, to work on my power.”

While an emphasis is on ending the fight early, victory is the ultimate goal.

“The King” wants to upend the #1-ranked flyweight contender, so he can plot a course for the the vacant ONE Flyweight MMA Championship.

“I feel like I’ll adjust well in this fight I’ve trained everything. I think it all boils down to formulating a perfect game plan and executing it to perfection,” Kingad said.

“This is going to be a great fight. I’m looking for that knockout win. I’m going to get my hand raised.”

ONE 169 airs live on Prime Video at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Friday, Nov. 8, to all Amazon Prime subscribers based in the U.S. and Canada.