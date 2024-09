ONE Friday Fights 78 Results: Reis Puts Away Pakorn with Liver Punch

On Friday, Sep. 6, ONE Championship will host ONE Friday Fights 78, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event features MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing action.

The event airs live on YouTube starting at 8:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Fabio Reis def. Pakorn PK Saenchai by KO (body punch) Round 2, 2:04

Komawut FA Group def. Siwakorn PK Saenchai by split decision

Khunponnoi Sor Sommai def. Tanachart Por Patcharawat by unanimous decision

Tonglampoon FA Group def. Topgun Kor Kanluak by TKO (head kick). Round 2, 1:55

Yodkitti FiatPathum def. Got Taipetburi by KO (punch). Round 1, 2:38

Detphupa ChotBangsaen def. Rodbenz PK Saenchai by split decision

Aslamjon Ortikov def. Yodthongthai Sor Sommai by KO (punches). Round 3, 2:15

Yota Shigemori def. Shin Dong Hyun by KO (punch). Round 2, 2:43

Moa Carlsson def. Tsz Ching Phoebe Lo by unanimous decision

Gianny De Leu def. Kuroda Naoya by KO (punches). Round 3, 0:27

Idris Abdurashidov def. Kazakbai Tilenov by TKO (punch). Round 2, 0:22

Jean Claude Saclag def. Lee Jun Young by TKO (punches). Round 1, 1:34