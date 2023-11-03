Joe Rogan Expresses Appreciation for Fabricio Andrade and ONE Championship

Joe Rogan has never shied away from showing love for ONE Championship. The lifelong martial artist and UFC commentator has heaped praise on the organization for what it has been doing time and again.

Most recently, Rogan gushed over the incredible Muay Thai superfight between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9. But his positive words, which featured in a compilation posted to social media by ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong this week, go to all facets of ONE’s offerings.

“What I love about Chatri and what he’s doing with ONE is they’re embracing all the aspects of martial arts. They have Muay Thai with little gloves. They have jiu-jitsu. They have real elite-level MMA. It’s great,” Rogan said in the video.

One talent that was praised heavily was Fabricio Andrade.

In a clip from Demetrious Johnson’s appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, when “Mighty Mouse” brings up his name, Rogan has a short but emphatic response for what he thinks about the Brazilian’s talent.

“Beast, man,” Rogan said.

“He’s nasty. He’s a nasty man,” Johnson replied.

That nasty man will come back to U.S. primetime this Friday on Prime Video. However, it will not be to defend his ONE bantamweight MMA championship. Instead, Andrade goes for two-sport glory against ONE bantamweight Muay Thai titleholder Jonathan Haggerty, who he takes on for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing belt.

One of the reasons Andrade caught Rogan’s attention was his title-winning performance against longtime MMA standout John Lineker.

“I think Fabricio Andrade is absolutely amazing. That fight against him and John Lineker,” Johnson began.

“Bro, he was putting the boots to Lineker,” Rogan interrupted with praise.

He may be one of the most well-known voices in MMA, but Rogan has never backed away from his endearing love of martial arts as a whole. And that is a key reason why he enjoys ONE so much. With the world’s largest martial arts organization featuring multiple combat sports disciplines, it’s clear why Rogan sees a bright future for it.

And with his love of Andrade, fans can get a glimpse into why that passion is so outspoken at ONE Fight Night 16.

ONE Fight Night 16 airs live on Prime Video at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Friday, Nov. 3. The event is free for all Amazon Prime subscribers based in the U.S. and Canada.