ONE Fight Night 24: Brooks vs. Balart Weigh-In Results and Video

On Friday, Aug. 2, ONE Championship will host ONE Fight Night 24: Brooks vs. Balart, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event features two title fights.

The event airs live on Amazon Prime Video starting at 8 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Thursday, Aug. 1. The weigh-in results and video are below. Click here for full event results.

FULL RESULTS

Grappling bout: Danielle Kelly (114.75) vs. Mayssa Bastos (114.75) – for the atomweight title

Muay Thai bout: Felipe Lobo (143.75) vs. Nabil Anane (145)

Muay Thai bout: Dedduanglek Tded99 (139)** vs. Nakrob Fairtex (134.5)*

MMA bout: Shamil Gasanov (154) vs. Aaron Cañarte (155)

Muay Thai bout: Dmitriy Kovtun (145.5)** vs. Ferrari Fairtex (144.25)

Kickboxing bout: Taiki Naito (134.25) vs. Elias Mahmoudi (134.5)

MMA bout: Keito Yamakita (124.75) vs. Yosuke Saruta (125)

Muay Thai bout: Rambolek Tor Yotha (145.75)*** vs. Craig Coakley (151.5)***

MMA bout: Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu (145) vs. Carlo Bumina-ang (125)

Muay Thai bout: Aliff Sor Dechapan (127.75) vs. Zakaria El Jamari (132.75)****

Muay Thai bout: Yau Pui Yu (114.5) vs. Amy Pirnie (113.5)

** – Fighter missed weight and forfeits 25% of purse; bout proceeds at catchweight

*** – Both fighters missed weight; bout proceeds at catchweight

**** – Fighter missed weight and forfeits 30% of purse; bout proceeds at catchweight