ONE Fight Night 24: Brooks vs. Balart Weigh-In Results and Video

On Friday, Aug. 2, ONE Championship will host ONE Fight Night 24: Brooks vs. Balart, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event features two title fights.
The event airs live on Amazon Prime Video starting at 8 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Thursday, Aug. 1. The weigh-in results and video are below. Click here for full event results.
FULL RESULTS
MMA bout: Jarred Brooks (123.25) vs. Gustavo Balart (126)* – for the interim strawweight title
Grappling bout: Danielle Kelly (114.75) vs. Mayssa Bastos (114.75) – for the atomweight title
Muay Thai bout: Felipe Lobo (143.75) vs. Nabil Anane (145)
Muay Thai bout: Dedduanglek Tded99 (139)** vs. Nakrob Fairtex (134.5)*
MMA bout: Shamil Gasanov (154) vs. Aaron Cañarte (155)
Muay Thai bout: Dmitriy Kovtun (145.5)** vs. Ferrari Fairtex (144.25)
Kickboxing bout: Taiki Naito (134.25) vs. Elias Mahmoudi (134.5)
MMA bout: Keito Yamakita (124.75) vs. Yosuke Saruta (125)
Muay Thai bout: Rambolek Tor Yotha (145.75)*** vs. Craig Coakley (151.5)***
MMA bout: Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu (145) vs. Carlo Bumina-ang (125)
Muay Thai bout: Aliff Sor Dechapan (127.75) vs. Zakaria El Jamari (132.75)****
Muay Thai bout: Yau Pui Yu (114.5) vs. Amy Pirnie (113.5)
Advertisement
* – Fighter missed championship weight and forfeits 25% of purse; bout will proceed with only Brooks eligible for title
Grappling bout: Danielle Kelly (114.75) vs. Mayssa Bastos (114.75) – for the atomweight title
Muay Thai bout: Felipe Lobo (143.75) vs. Nabil Anane (145)
Muay Thai bout: Dedduanglek Tded99 (139)** vs. Nakrob Fairtex (134.5)*
MMA bout: Shamil Gasanov (154) vs. Aaron Cañarte (155)
Muay Thai bout: Dmitriy Kovtun (145.5)** vs. Ferrari Fairtex (144.25)
Kickboxing bout: Taiki Naito (134.25) vs. Elias Mahmoudi (134.5)
MMA bout: Keito Yamakita (124.75) vs. Yosuke Saruta (125)
Muay Thai bout: Rambolek Tor Yotha (145.75)*** vs. Craig Coakley (151.5)***
MMA bout: Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu (145) vs. Carlo Bumina-ang (125)
Muay Thai bout: Aliff Sor Dechapan (127.75) vs. Zakaria El Jamari (132.75)****
Muay Thai bout: Yau Pui Yu (114.5) vs. Amy Pirnie (113.5)
* – Fighter missed championship weight and forfeits 25% of purse; bout will proceed with only Brooks eligible for title
** – Fighter missed weight and forfeits 25% of purse; bout proceeds at catchweight
*** – Both fighters missed weight; bout proceeds at catchweight
**** – Fighter missed weight and forfeits 30% of purse; bout proceeds at catchweight