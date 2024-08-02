ONE Fight Night 24: Brooks vs. Balart Results

On Friday, Aug. 2, ONE Championship will host ONE Fight Night 24: Brooks vs. Balart, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event features two title fights.

The event airs live on Amazon Prime Video starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS MMA bout: Jarred Brooks vs. Gustavo Balart – for the interim strawweight title

Grappling bout: Danielle Kelly vs. Mayssa Bastos – for the atomweight title

Muay Thai bout: Felipe Lobo vs. Nabil Anane

Muay Thai bout: Dedduanglek Tded99 vs. Nakrob Fairtex

MMA bout: Shamil Gasanov vs. Aaron Cañarte

Muay Thai bout: Dmitriy Kovtun vs. Ferrari Fairtex

Kickboxing bout: Taiki Naito vs. Elias Mahmoudi

MMA bout: Keito Yamakita vs. Yosuke Saruta

Muay Thai bout: Rambolek Tor Yotha vs. Craig Coakley

MMA bout: Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu vs. Carlo Bumina-ang

Muay Thai bout: Aliff Sor Dechapan vs. Zakaria El Jamari

Muay Thai bout: Yau Pui Yu vs. Amy Pirnie