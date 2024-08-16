Combat Press Women’s MMA Rankings: August 2024

With the growing popularity of women’s MMA, it is important to recognize these women with a rankings system of their own. Between the UFC’s inclusion of weight classes from strawweight up to featherweight, Bellator’s increasing attention to the women’s side of the sport, and the all-female promotion Invicta FC, more and more women are being exposed to casual and hardcore fans alike.

Every month, Combat Press compiles the staff’s individual rankings from featherweight to atomweight to create the Combat Press Women’s MMA Rankings.

Featherweight(61.9-66.3 kilograms)

Cris “Cyborg” Justino (1) Kayla Harrison (2) Larissa Pacheco (3) Cat Zingano (4) Olena Kolesnyk (5) Aspen Ladd (6) Leah McCourt (7) Julia Budd (8) Sara McMann (9) Arlene Blencowe (10)

No top-10 fighters competed in the month of July. As of now, no top-10 fighters are scheduled to compete in August.

Bantamweight (52.8-57.2 kilograms)

Raquel Pennington (1) Kayla Harrison (2) Holly Holm (3) Macy Chiasson (4) Mayra Bueno Silva (5) Ketlen Vieira (6) Irene Aldana (7) Miesha Tate (8) Karol Rosa (9) Yana Santos (10)

No top-10 fighters competed in the month of July. Looking into August, Yana Santos looks to move up the rankings when she takes on Chelsea Chandler and Karol Rosa takes on Pannie Kianzad.

Flyweight (52.8-57.2 kilograms)

Alexa Grasso (1) Valentina Shevchenko (2) Liz Carmouche (3) Manon Fiorot (4) Erin Blanchfield (5) Maycee Barber (6) Rose Namajunas (7) Juliana Velasquez (8) Katlyn Cerminara (9) Natalia Silva (10)

The month of July saw Rose Namajunas score another win at 125 pounds, as she bested Tracy Cortez in a UFC Fight Night main event. Looking into August, Liz Carmouche fights Taila Santos in the semifinals of the PFL 2024 Playoffs.

Strawweight (50.1-52.7 kilograms)

Weili Zhang (1) Tatina Suarez (3) Xiaonan Yan (4) Virna Jandiroba (6) Amanda Lemos (5) Jessica Andrade (7) Mackenzie Dern (8) Marina Rodriguez (9) Tabatha Ricci (10) Tecia Pennington (NR)

Dropped out of rankings: Rose Namajunas (2)

The month of July saw two fighters change rankings, as Virna Jandiroba bested Amanda Lemos. Looking into August, Mackenzie Dern fights Lupita Godinez.

Atomweight (Under 50.1 kilograms)

Seika Izawa (1) Jillian DeCoursey (2) Jessica Delboni (3) Si Woo Park (4) Ashley Cummins (5) Ayaka Hamasaki (6) Rena Kubota (7) Kanna Asakura (8) Anastasia Nikolakakos (9) Elisandra Ferreira (10)

The month of July saw Rena Kubota scored another win, as she finished Kate Oyama. As of now, no top-10 fighters are scheduled to compete in August.