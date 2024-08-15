Chico Kwasi vs. Tyjani Beztati: Two Champions Booked for GLORY 96 on Oct. 12

GLORY 96 is booked for Oct. 12 at the RTM Stage in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Chico Kwasi vs. Tyjani Beztati will be the headlining fight, a showdown of the lightweight champion facing the welterweight champion.

Chico Kwasi vs. Tyjani Beztati

The Dutch-Moroccan Tyjani Beztati captured the GLORY lightweight crown in 2021. Since then, he has successfully defended this title in an impressive five bouts. When GLORY threatened to shut down the division, the 26-year-old athlete began his move to welterweight.

In his welterweight debut, Tyjani Beztati was able to defeat the former welterweight champion Endy Semeleer. Semeleer is a highly skilled fighter who was able to defend his welterweight title in multiple bouts until he lost via knockout against Chico Kwasi,

The Surinamese-Dutch Chico Kwasi is currently on a commanding ten-fight win streak. Along the way, he was able to defeat notable opponents such as Jay Overmeer and the welterweight king Semeleer with an impressive knockout. Chico Kwasi, notably, is quite big for the welterweight division, and even Semeleer struggled with his size.

GLORY 96 will see two champions facing off. The lightweight champion Beztati will look to make history by becoming a two-division champion against the challenging Kwasi.