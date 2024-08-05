Arian Sadiković Signs with GLORY Kickboxing; Fighting Sep. 21

After having some of the most exciting matches in kickboxing history, Arian Sadiković has now signed with GLORY Kickboxing. The 29-year-old is just coming off a victory against the former champion Nieky Holzken.

Arian Sadiković

The Bosnian-German athlete ‘Game Over’ Arian Sadiković began competing in kickboxing when he was only 13 years old as a way to stay out of trouble. His family moved from Bosnia to Germany as refugees.

Sadiković fought all across Europe in different promotions before putting together a 1-1 record in GLORY Kickboxing. He then took his talents to ONE Championship. The striking Mustapha Haida fell in his wake and then he challenged for a title against the multi-sport champion Regian Eersel.

Regian Eersel and Sadiković had one of the best title matches in the history of Kickboxing and ONE Championship. It was a closely content, back-and-forth, five-round war. Eventually, the Surinamese-Dutch Eersel got his hand raised and retained his throne. In 2023, he would go on to defeat the former kickboxing world champion Nieky Holzken, and now he has signed with GLORY Kickboxing.

Arian Sadiković will look to make an impact in the highly competitive welterweight division. He will face competition such as Tyjani Beztati, Jay Overmeer, or even the champion Chico Kwasi. It is a stacked weight class.

GLORY 95 on Sep. 21 will host the return of Sadiković back into GLORY Kickboxing. The event will be broadcast live from Zagreb, Croatia. It is set to feature Levi Rigters, and Antonio Plazibat, among several others.