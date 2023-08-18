PFL 8: 2023 Playoffs Results

On Friday, Aug. 18, the Professional Fighters League will host PFL 8: 2023 Playoffs, live from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The event features heavyweight and women’s featherweight semifinals.
The preliminary card airs live on ESPN+ starting at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Renan Ferreira vs. Maurice Greene
Larissa Pacheco vs. Olena Kolesnyk
Denis Goltsov vs. Jordan Heiderman
Marina Mokhnatkina vs. Amber Leibrock
Nate Kelly vs. Damion Nelson
Danilo Marques vs. Satoshi Ishii
Kaytlin Neil vs. Maíra Mazar
Louie Sutherland vs. Daiqwon Buckley
Larissa Pacheco vs. Olena Kolesnyk
Denis Goltsov vs. Jordan Heiderman
Marina Mokhnatkina vs. Amber Leibrock
Nate Kelly vs. Damion Nelson
Danilo Marques vs. Satoshi Ishii
Kaytlin Neil vs. Maíra Mazar
Louie Sutherland vs. Daiqwon Buckley