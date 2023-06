ONE Friday Fights 21 Results: Kongsuk Dominates Paidang

On Friday, Jun. 16, ONE Championship hosted ONE Friday Fights 21, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailnd. The event featured Muay Thai and MMA bouts.

The event aired live on YouTube starting at 8:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Kongsuk Fairtex def. Paidang Kiatsongrit by unanimous decision

Mongkolkaew Sor Somma def. Sonrak Sit Por Jor Wor by KO (knees). Round 3, 1:40

Pettonglor Sitluangpeenumfon def. Rungsangtawan Sor Parrat by unanimous decision

Jack Apichat Muaythai def. Mardanglek Nakatawan by KO (punch). Round 1, 1:22

Seksan Fairtex def. Dokmaipa PK Saenchai by KO (punches). Round 1, 2:50

Panthep VK Khaoyai def. Yodkumarn Maxjandee by unanimous decision

Yodphupa Wimanair def. Antar Kacem by split decision

Elias Ghazali def. Javad Bigdeli by unanimous decision

Dabdam Por Tor Tor Thongtawee def. Xavier Gonzalez by split decision

Thongsiam Kiatsongrit def. Sho Ogawa by unanimous decision

Adilet Nurmatov def. Leonardo Casotti by TKO (strikes). Round 3, 0:35

Yryskeldi Duisheev def. Magomed Magomedov by TKO (punches). Round 3, 3:19