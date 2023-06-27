BKFC 45: Palomino vs. Lilley Fight Night Photo Gallery

On Friday, Jun. 23, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship hosted BKFC 45: Palomino vs. Lilley, live from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. The event featured a lightweight title fight between Luis Palomino and James Lilley.

The prelims aired live and free on the BKTV app starting at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the main card for subscribers of the BKTV app at 9 p.m. ET. Above is a fight night photo gallery shot by Phil Lambert and Nick Vespe of BKFC. Click here for full event results.